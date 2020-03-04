N. Korea ends quarantine for foreigners

"In a new note from the Protocol Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, we were informed that since March 2 when the quarantine ended, besides the network catering for foreigners in the diplomatic quarter, which includes the Pyongyang department store, the Taedonggang diplomatic club and the Rakwon and Taesong department stores will be also open for us," the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a post on its official Facebook page Wednesday.