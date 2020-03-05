New York to recall college students in S. Korea over coronavirus
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Yonhap) -- New York is recalling 300 college students and faculty in South Korea and four other countries over concerns about the coronavirus, the state's governor said Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all students of the State University of New York and the City University of New York will be brought back from study abroad programs in South Korea, China, Italy, Japan and Iran, according to the Associated Press.
Cuomo made the announcement at a press briefing in Albany, the state capital, during which he confirmed that four more people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total there to six.
"Students will come back on a chartered plane, which will land in Stewart Airport," Cuomo said, according to the AP. "They will then be quarantined for 14 days in dormitory settings. We'll then stay in touch with them after the 14 days, do follow up work."
He added that the dormitory facilities will be "controlled facilities" for the quarantine period.
South Korea has reported 5,621 cases of the coronavirus, with 35 deaths.
