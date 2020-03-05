Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea sets 11.7 tln won in 'coronavirus extra budget' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Park's 'advice for general elections' called into question (Kookmin Daily)
-- Park's message from prison ahead of general elections stirs controversy (Donga llbo)
-- Operations of car-sharing service Tada suspended (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 66 pct of coronavirus cases represents cluster infections (Segye Times)
-- 30,000 people currently in self-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Park calls for conservatives' unity against ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 11.7 tln won extra budget not enough for fighting coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Poll shows less people willing to vote for ruling party over coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New law passes parliamentary committee to suspend operation of Tada (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Daegu is ailing, but never cries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't proposes $9.9 bln in spending (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul strains to stop virus deaths (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't under fire for mask shortage (Korea Times)
