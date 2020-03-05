(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 5)

We are deeply chagrined to see her dramatic about-turn. One thing is clear. Despite its reiterations of a desire for peace on the peninsula, North Korea cannot change overnight. Its leader Kim Jong-un may have chosen to encourage his sister to issue a virulent statement toward South Korea. We do not know the details of the discussions President Moon Jae-in and leader Kim Jong-un had during their head-to-head meeting in Panmunjom. But it is extremely dangerous if Moon really believes in Kim's sincerity on the tricky issues that exist on the Korean Peninsula.