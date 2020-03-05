Samsung to supply 5G network equipment to New Zealand's No. 1 mobile carrier
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday said it will supply 5G network equipment to New Zealand's largest mobile carrier.
Under the deal with Spark New Zealand Ltd., Samsung will supply 5G network equipment and will help the mobile carrier develop its 5G infrastructure this year. The value of the deal, however, was not revealed.
The South Korean tech giant will provide its latest 5G new radio solutions, including massive MIMO radios that are easy to install and provide space savings on tower tops.
Samsung and Spark have been working together since last year, testing their equipment and technology to establish a 5G network in New Zealand.
"We are excited to begin this collaboration with Spark, which is a big step in bringing the power of 5G to New Zealand," Kim Woo-june, head of global sales and marketing at Samsung's networks business, said in a release.
Spark said it selected Samsung because of its 5G new radio solutions that deliver "enhanced network capability, high quality connections and state of the art technology."
Samsung is one of the companies that offers 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio and core to cloud platform for both mid-band and mmWave frequencies.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)