Gender ministry to strengthen family care service, gender equality education
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's gender ministry said Thursday that it will make constant efforts to increase public awareness of gender equality and strengthen the social safety net for minorities this year.
In a 2020 policy plan submitted to the presidential office, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said its yearly scheme is designed to ensure gender equality in the government and throughout South Korean society.
"We will enhance government policies and systems in terms of gender equality, and improve social awareness and the social environment to help the South Korean society embrace multicultural families and youths," the ministry said in a statement.
It will develop an assessment test of gender sensitivity among working-level and high-ranking government officials to lead them to consider balanced gender issues in the policy-making process.
The ministry will also join hands with eight government offices including the ministries of justice, education, health and employment in strengthening the implementation of gender-related policies.
Moreover, it will increase the social safety net and protect teenagers and women from exposure to social risks in their respective communities.
Those who report videos of child pornography or sexual abuse will be rewarded, with the government set to take preemptive action against online sexual crimes.
Victims of digital sex crimes and their family members will be able to demand a public support center delete their videos and online records from the internet.
The ministry will strengthen global coordination in promoting the human rights of South Korean women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II.
It will also establish a foundation to research and study the issue of the wartime victims, euphemistically called comfort women, to help restore their reputation and dignity around the world.
