Australia imposes entry ban on people from Korea: source
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Australia has imposed an entry ban on foreigners from South Korea over fears about the new coronavirus, multiple diplomatic sources said Thursday, as the number of the Asian country's COVID-19 infections reached 5,766.
Seoul's foreign ministry called in Australian Ambassador to South Korea James Choi apparently to lodge a complaint over the entry ban.
The move came as Seoul has been stepping up diplomacy to prevent what it calls excessively restrictive measures against Korea. Currently, 96 countries and territories are imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures for people from South Korea.
