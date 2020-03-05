Go to Contents
Shincheonji donates 12 bln won for coronavirus fight

13:56 March 05, 2020

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The minor religious sect at the center of a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea said Thursday that it has donated 12 billion won (US$10.1 million) to the country's battle against the spread of COVID-19.

The church said it made the donation to the Community Chest of Korea, with 10 billion won from its branch in Daegu and 2 billion won from its headquarters.

A branch of the Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu is thought to be the epicenter of the latest spike in infections. The number of COVID-19 infections in the country reached 5,766 on Thursday.

"We do feel responsibility for the massive number of infections of the virus and do our best to support the government-led disease-control measures with all our resources," the church said. "We pray for the quick stabilization of the situation and the recovery of all patients."

Earlier this week, Lee Man-hee, the founder of the homegrown religion, apologized for the spread of the disease and vowed to fully cooperate with government efforts to combat it.

Lee Man-hee, the founder of the Shincheonji Church, holds a press conference in Gapyeong, east of Seoul, on March 2, 2020. (Yonhap)

