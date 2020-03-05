Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS Metacritic

U.S. pop review site Metacritic gives highest acclaim to new BTS album

14:34 March 05, 2020

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Metacritic, an American pop review compiler, has given the latest album by K-pop super band BTS its highest rating of "universal acclaim," its website showed Thursday.

According to the rating result posted on the website of Metacritic, which aggregates media reviews of films, TV shows and albums, "Map of the Soul: 7" was rated "universal acclaim" with 82 points out of 100.

The title is the highest of a five-stage rating system that starts from "overwhelming dislike" at the bottom and moves through "generally unfavorable reviews," "mixed or average reviews" and "generally favorable reviews" to "universal acclaim."

The latest result is based on album reviews by 12 media outlets.

Among them is U.S. magazine Variety, which said, "Taut and primal, '7' is a kind of self-referential homage. ... Each get solo turns to shine here, (but) their collective work is what stands out."

Pop magazine Rolling Stone said, "'Map of the Soul: 7' is their most smashing album yet, showing off their mastery of different pop styles from rap bangers to slow-dance ballads to post-Swedish electro-disco to prog-style philosophizing."

The album, released on Feb. 21, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week and its lead track, "ON," debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

Also on Thursday, BTS unveiled a video for "Black Swan," a track from the new album.

Images from the video for BTS' "Black Swan," provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK