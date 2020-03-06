Go to Contents
07:05 March 06, 2020

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Has number of infections peaked? Too soon to be sure (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan to quarantine visitors from Korea, China for 2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)
-- New gov't rule forces elderly, babies to personally purchase masks (Donga llbo)
-- Japan suspends visa waiver for S. Korea, visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Abe orders restrictions on entry from China, Korea (Segye Times)
-- One day after Kim Yo-jong criticizes Cheong Wa Dae, Kim Jong-un proposes cooperation against epidemic (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks, passage to Japan blocked (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Criticized for failure to prevent epidemic, Japan's Abe orders 2-week quarantine of visitors from Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan too shuts down, people arriving from Korea quarantined for 2 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1,000 firms call for help daily, requests for employment support fund explode (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan to block entry from Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Recoveries from virus more than double (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Elderly alienated from virus info (Korea Herald)
-- Government to ban export of face masks (Korea Times)
(END)

