Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Health authorities still 'one step behind' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Abe hits S. Korea again to conceal quarantine failure (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Patient breaths excessively fast, there is no time to hesitate' (Donga llbo)
-- Mask of caring: I am giving up my mask for you (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Infection concerns, anthropophobia, people in need of 'psychological quarantine' (Segye Times)
-- Head of preparation body for independent investigative agency nominated for outside director of local bank (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Milan on lockdown, New York declares state of emergency (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ran out of supplies, energy: inside Daegu nurse's 24 hours of virus fight (Hankyoreh)
-- As sales hit 'zero,' self-employed forced to do part-time morning delivery work (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Wall Street, Hong Kong now looking at manuals of 9/11 terror attack, SARS (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Let's judge lawmakers who stopped Tada in election (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New coronavirus infections fall to 272 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New infections drop, but Seoul stays on alert for new clusters (Korea Herald)
-- Virus hits nursing homes, retirement complexes hard (Korea Times)
