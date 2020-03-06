(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 6)

Unfortunately, we can find no such sense of urgency in the BOK's recent decision to hold its rate steady, stressing only the possible downside effects of a rate cut. The Korean economy is in far worse shape than America's, and the virus outbreak is most serious here outside China. COVID-19 not only hurts the overall economy, but damages people's regular lives. Small businesses and the self-employed are finding it difficult to go on without suffering losses and going into debt. Procrastination at a moment like this is not caution. BOK needs to move swiftly. If necessary, the central bank should advance its Monetary Policy Board meeting to make a timely decision.

