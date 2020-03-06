(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 6)

On Thursday, the Moon Jae-in administration added Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, to a list of "special infectious disease management areas" along with Daegu and Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang. As the number of people confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named Covid-19, has exceeded 5,000, the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) conducted an administrative inspection of the headquarters of the Shincheonji church in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi. The CDMH said it took the action after some local municipalities complained about the credibility of a list of the followers of the religious sect submitted by the church. The CDMH explained that the inspection was aimed at "getting accurate information on the church for the quarantine of its members."