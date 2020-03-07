Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #LG #dryer

Samsung, LG begin duel in local dryer market

09:00 March 07, 2020

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have begun their duel in the local dryer market, industry observers said Saturday, as they released new products with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) and sanitizing features.

Industry officials expect that South Korea's clothes dryer market could grow up to 2 million units this year, and the two electronics giants have been claiming that they will take the lion's share in the sector.

Samsung was the first one to make the move, launching its Grande AI range of dryers on Jan. 29.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on March 1, 2020, shows the company's Grande AI clothes dryer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung said sales of the Grande AI dryer have topped 10,000 units just a month after its launch, which is double the pace of its previous 16-kilogram dryer models.

"We believe that the dryer's upgraded AI system; better hygiene features against dust, water residue and rust; and its slim design have led to successful sales," Samsung said.

Samsung's Grande AI dryers are priced between 1.89 million won (US$1,580) and 1.99 million won in South Korea depending on options.

LG threw its hat into the ring on Thursday by launching its STEAM ThinQ dryer, emphasizing its "TrueSteam" technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens.

Citing a test result from the Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute, LG said its latest dryer's sanitize cycle can kill over 99.9 percent of germs found in clothing.

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on March 5, 2020, shows models promoting the company's STEAM ThinQ dryer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

To boost its sales, LG said it will give away an air refresher to those who purchase its dryers by the end of this month. Those who buy its dryers with other home appliances can also get cashback rewards, it added.

LG said its new dryer will sell for between 2 million won and 2.2 million won depending on options.

Industry insiders said LG will try to redeem its reputation in the dryer market with the latest product.

LG last year announced a voluntary recall of its clothes dryers sold in South Korea over the dryers' automatic condenser cleaning system. The move came after a series of consumer complaints that too much lint and dust accumulated in the condenser, a part that removes humidity by circulating air inside the tumble dryer.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK