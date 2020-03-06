Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. aware of reports of N.K. projectile launches, monitoring situation: official
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's projectile launches and is monitoring the situation, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the first such launches this year.
"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea, and continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
------------
U.S. sanctions 2 Chinese nationals linked to N.K. cyber group
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned two Chinese nationals linked to a North Korean state-sponsored cyber group.
The department said it is designating the two individuals -- Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong -- for taking some US$91 million in funds that were stolen by Lazarus Group from a hack of a cryptocurrency exchange in April 2018.
Lazarus Group is already under U.S. Treasury sanctions for carrying out cyber attacks on behalf of the North Korean government to generate revenue for the regime's nuclear and missile programs.
------------
Trump says he has no reaction to N.K. launches
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had "no reaction" to North Korea's projectile launches this week, calling them "short-term missiles" in an apparent bid to downplay the threat.
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea's military, the first such launch in about three months.
North Korean media later said it was a long-range artillery firing drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
Esper: N. Korea's missile capabilities becoming increasingly complicated
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that North Korea's ballistic missile capabilities are becoming "increasingly complicated" as the regime seeks to modernize its missile systems.
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea's military, the first such launch in about three months.
North Korean media later said it was a long-range artillery firing drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
U.S. ready to resume nuclear talks with N. Korea: official
WASHINGTON, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to resume denuclearization negotiations with North Korea as soon as possible and hopes to hear back from the regime, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.
Christopher Ford, assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation, made the comment during a press briefing marking the 50th anniversary of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Despite three meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, denuclearization negotiations between the two sides have stalled for more than a year due to differences on the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and concessions from the U.S.
(END)