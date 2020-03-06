Samsung temporarily shuts down Gumi smartphone factory again over virus case
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the southeastern city of Gumi after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Samsung said the plant will be closed through Saturday, while the floor where the employee worked will be shuttered through Sunday.
The world's largest smartphone maker has so far reported six virus-infected workers at its production sites in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, only about 50 kilometers north of Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's virus outbreak.
In recent weeks, Samsung had to stop smartphone production lines in the city for days several times after its workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its foundry factory in Yongin, south of Seoul, last week but said its chip production has not been affected.
Following a series of production disruptions at its Gumi plant, Samsung said the company plans to produce its premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series, in Vietnam temporarily.
Sources said Samsung plans to produce 200,000 smartphones a month in Vietnam and will ship them back to South Korea.
