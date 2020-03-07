(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 7)

Given it is a de facto entry ban for South Koreans, it was quite natural for the government to decide Friday to take similar measures against visitors from Japan based on the principle of diplomatic reciprocity. As a result, Seoul-Tokyo relations, which had shown signs of revival since the two nations reached a fragile compromise in late 2019 on a years-long row mainly over historical issues, are likely to be chilled again. It is regrettable that bilateral ties are deteriorating again at a time when they need close collaboration -- now more than ever -- to fight against the rapid spread of the new virus.