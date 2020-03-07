Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Today in Korean history

14:00 March 07, 2020

March 8

1948 -- Kim Koo, an independence fighter and politician, sends a letter to North Korea proposing a meeting in Pyongyang of the leaders of the two Koreas.

1957 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Turkey.

1986 -- South Korea finishes third at the first Winter Asian Games, hosted by Sapporo, Japan.

2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung visits the United States for a summit with U.S. President George W. Bush.

2009 -- North Korea holds elections to pick representatives to the 12th Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubber-stamp parliament.

2015 -- Park In-bee picks up her 13th LPGA win in Singapore.

2016 -- South Korea announces its own set of sanctions over North Korea's fourth nuclear test two months earlier.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK