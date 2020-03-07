(LEAD) N. Korea slams European countries for taking issue with recent projectile firings
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday slammed five European nations for taking issue with its recent projectile firings, warning such "reckless behavior" would invite "yet another momentous reaction."
On Thursday, Belgium, Britain, Estonia, France and Germany -- all U.N. Security Council member countries -- issued a joint statement, calling North's firings of two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, on Monday a provocation that violated U.N. resolutions.
North Korea's media claimed that the launches were part of a long-range artillery firing drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.
A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry said in a statement that the firings were part of "routine drills of our army," adding that condemning them is "nothing more than a logic that we should give up our right to self-defence."
"The illogical thinking and sophism of these countries are just gradually bearing a close resemblance to the U.S. which is hostile to us," said the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
"The reckless behavior of these countries instigated by the U.S. will become a fuse that will trigger our yet another momentous reaction," it added.
The statement, however, did not elaborate on what the momentous reaction would be.
Monday's firings were the first of their kind in more than three months and the first since the North threatened earlier this year to showcase a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
