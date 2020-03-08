Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #face masks

PM urges cooperation for 'smooth' mask distribution amid virus angst

10:45 March 08, 2020

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister on Sunday called for citizens' cooperation to resolve the supply shortage of facial masks and ensure smooth distribution amid growing public anger over the bungled supply scheme.

Under the measure that will take effect Monday, citizens will be able to buy only two protective masks per week from pharmacies, on designated days of the week, depending on the final number of their year of birth.

"To make the system smoothly operate, there should be a desperate need for people to actively cooperate," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a message to the public.

"Even if you feel inconvenient, I ask you to show a mature sense of civil awareness, based on concessions, consideration and cooperation so that people who really need face masks can buy them," he stressed.

The goal of the measure is to allow an even distribution of face masks amid a serious supply shortage, as many people have had to wait in long lines to purchase them through designated public channels.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun holds a meeting with government officials over the new coronavirus in the city hall of the southeastern city of Gyeongsan on March 6, 2020. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK