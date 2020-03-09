Small-scale cluster infections set authorities on edge amid case slowdown
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The pace of daily new cases of the novel coronavirus has shown signs of slowing down, but alarming small-sized cluster infections have still been reported across the country in recent days, putting health authorities on edge.
The country reported 248 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 7,382, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. Of the 248 new cases, which were detected on Sunday, 190 are in Daegu and 26 are in North Gyeongsang, the epicenter of the local outbreak.
It marks the first time since Feb. 26 that daily new COVID-19 cases dropped to the 200-level, as the country reported an average of more than 400 new patients every day over the past 10 days.
However, other major provinces and cities reported small-scale cluster infections over the weekend.
Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul saw its confirmed cases rise by 11 to 152 as of early Monday with numerous cluster infections.
As of late Sunday, a total of 13 people, including six patients, six medical staff and one visitor, at Bundang Jaesaeng General Hospital, south of Seoul, have tested positive for the virus, the KCDC said.
The confirmed patients previously came into contact with a 77-year-old cancer patient who was admitted to the hospital on March 1 and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
"It is true that additional cases are slowing down, but it is hard to say that things are getting better," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said in a daily briefing.
The official said many new virus cases are still being reported in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, and sporadic and small-scale mass infections are on a steady rise.
"It is the time to put in more efforts to make new cases sharply drop ... and further tighten nationwide quarantine," he said.
Seoul has also reported a total of 75 COVID-19 patients who are linked to clusters of infections resulting from so-called community spread as of late Sunday, KCDC said.
Of them, a total of 14 virus patients were linked to Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in Eunpyeong Ward. Another 13 cases in Seoul came from an apartment building in Seongdong Ward.
A new cluster of infections was reported in Dongdaemun Ward, where a couple in their 60s and their daughter in her 30s, along with her four-week infant, all tested positive for the virus.
Also, a small cluster infections linked to a religious sect related to most cases in the country occurred in Daegu over the weekend.
Out of 140 residents at an apartment building in Daegu, 46 patients are Shincheonji followers, and some of them had lived in the same homes. The building has been under a lockdown since last Saturday.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)