Florida tells travelers from S. Korea to self-isolate over virus
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The Florida Department of Health said Monday that all travelers from South Korea and three other countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days.
The department issued the updated travel advisory, citing new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An earlier version had advised all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days in the U.S.
Under the new CDC measures, the department said it is mandatory for those who have traveled to "Level 3" countries to self-isolate for 14 days and practice social distancing upon returning to the U.S.
The CDC has classified South Korea, Iran, China and Italy as Level 3 countries over COVID-19, and recommended that Americans avoid all nonessential travel there.
Social distancing includes "avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions," the department said. As of Monday morning, 12 Florida residents had tested positive for COVID-19, with two deaths.
South Korea reported 96 new infections on Monday, bringing the total in the country to 7,478. The pace of new infections has slowed in recent days.
On Thursday, New York City asked residents returning from South Korea, China, Iran, Italy and Japan to self-isolate for 14 days.
