N. Korea says leader Kim oversaw long-range artillery strike drill
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un supervised a long-range artillery unit's strike drill a day earlier to inspect its "sudden military counterattack capability."
On Monday, South Korea's military said that North Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast in what appears to be part of its artillery strike drill involving multiple rocket launchers.
Kim "guided another firepower strike drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army on the front," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The purpose of the firepower strike drill was to inspect the sudden military counterattack capability of the long-range artillery units on the front," it added.
Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the result of the drill, urging the unit to "go on in the direction of further strengthening the artillery training."
The latest projectiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern town of Sondok with some of them flying around 200 kilometers and reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 km, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Monday's firings came a week after the North test-fired two short-range projectile, which Pyongyang later claimed to be part of a long-range artillery firing drill overseen by Kim.
They also came five days after Kim sent a personal letter to President Moon Jae-in and wished him and other South Koreans good health amid the massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus in an apparent reconciliatory gesture amid chilled inter-Korean relations.
