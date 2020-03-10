Korean-language dailies

-- Pan-ruling party block in intensifying war for parliamentary proportional representation seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Oil prices, stock markets nose-dive amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)

-- Global stock markets tank amid pandemic fears (Donga llbo)

-- Stock markets plunge, exchange rates surge, oil prices dive in 'Monday shock' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires projectiles again, 5 days after Kim sent personal letter (Segye Times)

-- Global stock markets plunge amid coronavirus and oil shocks (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul on alert for mass infections with 22 infected with virus at Shindorim call center (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Global oil prices dive more than 30 pct, largest drop since Gulf War (Hankyoreh)

-- Global stock markets suffer 'Black Monday' amid pandemic fears and oil prices plunge (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Oil prices drop more than 30 pct, global stock markets suffer 'Black Monday' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stock markets and oil prices nose-dive, global economy convulses in coronavirus fears (Korea Economic Daily)

