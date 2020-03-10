2019 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan stands trial on charges of defamation of victims of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising. Chun, who led an authoritarian government from 1980-1988, was indicted in 2018 on charges that he defamed victims of his government's bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy revolt in his memoirs. He denied the charges.

