S. Korean scientists develop protein for antibody development
14:08 March 10, 2020
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean scientists have developed a "unique" protein that detects antibodies to neutralize the new coronavirus, possible progress in finding a drug against the global health threat, officials said Tuesday.
Developing the protein makes it "possible" for researchers to find antibodies against COVID-19, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.
South Korea reported 131 new cases on Tuesday, marking the smallest one-day increase in two weeks and bringing the nation's total number of infections to 7,513.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword