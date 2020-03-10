Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-vaccine

S. Korean scientists develop protein for antibody development

14:08 March 10, 2020

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean scientists have developed a "unique" protein that detects antibodies to neutralize the new coronavirus, possible progress in finding a drug against the global health threat, officials said Tuesday.

Developing the protein makes it "possible" for researchers to find antibodies against COVID-19, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

South Korea reported 131 new cases on Tuesday, marking the smallest one-day increase in two weeks and bringing the nation's total number of infections to 7,513.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK