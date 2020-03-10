Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Fitch-memory outlook

Fitch sees limited impact of coronavirus on memory chip market

17:53 March 10, 2020

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Global rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. said Tuesday the global memory chip market will suffer a limited risk of supply disruptions in the short term from the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The memory semiconductor market is likely to continue to recover as weakening demand for memory chips used in smartphones and PCs will be offset by stronger demand for those used in servers, Fitch said in a statement.

"This is because the industry's manufacturing facilities are highly automated, and are less affected by labour shortages and travel restrictions compared with other technology hardware manufacturers," the statement said.

In addition, most companies stocked up enough materials before the Lunar New Year holiday to avoid shortages for the next few quarters, it said.

However, a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak could affect the semiconductor industry's operating performance and derail its recovery, Fitch said.

South Korea had reported 7,513 confirmed coronavirus cases and 54 deaths as of Tuesday.

Fitch sees limited impact of coronavirus on memory chip market - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK