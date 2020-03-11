Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Is it emergency relief fund or populist policy? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Slippers, vinyl gloves; new coronavirus in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- 86 infected with new coronavirus in call center; they commuted from 23 locations of Seoul metropolitan area (Donga llbo)
-- 84 infected with new coronavirus in Seoul; concerns over spread throughout Seoul, Gyeonggi Province loom large (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus-related financial subsidies; screening takes two months despite urgency (Segye Times)
-- Disbursement of subsidies for new coronavirus takes at least two months when stores are nearly going out of business (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan area faces risks as at least 83 infected at call center (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- WHO says concern has become reality (Hankyoreh)
-- Red alert for Seoul metropolitan area over mass infections at call center (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented 'double shock'; aftermath not measurable (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. seeks tax cut, Japan to release 18 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul's biggest cluster of virus cases found (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea on edge over largest yet mass infections in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Japan's travel ban could impact Korean firms (Korea Times)
(END)