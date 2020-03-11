(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 11)

Italy, a country with the second-highest number of confirmed infections, is in a "quasi state of war" nearly on a par with World War II after its government took action to restrict the movement of its 60 million nationals. In Iran, a top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died of the lethal virus. Italy and Iran are countries closely connected with China in political and economic terms. More than a thousand patients are having a tough battle with the virus in France, Germany and Spain. In the United States, Covid-19 could be threatening the health of not only U.S. President Donald Trump but also presidential contenders in the Democratic Party who are advanced in age.