S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
08:30 March 11, 2020
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported 90 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul, the capital's mayor said Wednesday, spawning concerns about potential mass transmission in the metropolitan area.
The cases marked the biggest COVID-19 infection cluster in the metropolitan area, home to 25 million, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a radio program.
Among the cases, he added, Seoul accounted for the highest number of infections with 62 patients, followed by 15 in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 13 in Gyeonggi Province.
