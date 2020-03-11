Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #call center

S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center

08:30 March 11, 2020

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported 90 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul, the capital's mayor said Wednesday, spawning concerns about potential mass transmission in the metropolitan area.

The cases marked the biggest COVID-19 infection cluster in the metropolitan area, home to 25 million, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a radio program.

Among the cases, he added, Seoul accounted for the highest number of infections with 62 patients, followed by 15 in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 13 in Gyeonggi Province.

This file photo shows the exterior of an office building in southwestern Seoul where infections occurred at a call center located on the 11th floor. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK