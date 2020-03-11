(LEAD) Korea's exports up 21.9 pct in first 10 days of March
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose by more than 20 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of March, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments came to US$13.3 billion in the March 1-10 period, up 21.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average, however, slipped 2.5 percent on-year to $1.78 billion.
The customs office noted the number of working days over the cited period came to 7.5 this year, compared with 6 last year.
Imports also surged 14.2 percent on-year over the cited period to nearly $13.3 billion.
By product, exports of petroleum products jumped 30.6 percent on-year, with shipments of automobiles and mobile communication devices surging 11.8 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.
Exports of ships, on the other hand, tumbled 63.2 percent, while shipments of liquid crystal devices or flat panels dipped 12.9 percent.
By country, shipments to China gained 14.8 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States spiked 45.4 percent.
South Korea's exports had dropped for 14 consecutive months until January, largely due to a prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China and a slump in global chip prices.
South Korea's exports grew 4.5 percent from a year earlier in February.
