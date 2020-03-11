Go to Contents
Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launch

10:17 March 11, 2020

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Avante compact ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The seventh-generation Avante adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- the company said in a statement.

"The new Avante will be unveiled on March 18 (U.S. time) in Los Angeles and launched in the United States later this year," a company spokesman said.

Hyundai has applied the new design language to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Avante compact to be launched in the domestic market next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

