Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launch
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Avante compact ahead of its domestic launch next month.
The seventh-generation Avante adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- the company said in a statement.
"The new Avante will be unveiled on March 18 (U.S. time) in Los Angeles and launched in the United States later this year," a company spokesman said.
Hyundai has applied the new design language to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)