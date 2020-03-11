Samsung retains top spot in S. American smartphone market: data
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. retained its dominant position in the South American smartphone market last year, data showed Wednesday.
Samsung accounted for 38 percent of the South American smartphone market in 2019, up 1.4 percentage points from a year earlier, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.
Motorola Inc. was the runner-up with a 15.5 percent market share, up 2.7 percentage points from a year ago, while Huawei Technologies Co. came in third place with a 12.9 percent market share, up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier, according to Counterpoint Research data.
LG Electronics Inc. and Apple Inc. were fourth and fifth on the list, respectively. LG's market share dropped to 4.4 percent from 6.3 percent, while Apple's market share fell to 3.6 percent from 4.3 percent over the cited period.
Counterpoint Research said increased sales of mid-range smartphones, priced between US$100 and US$250, led the growth of leading vendors in South America, adding that Samsung's A series and Motorola's E and G series smartphones had solid performances in 2019.
