Moon makes first visit to virus control headquarters
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in visited the disease control headquarters Wednesday to encourage health officials fighting the new coronavirus.
Moon visited the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, for the first time since the nation reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on Jan. 20.
He met KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong and other officials and encouraged them to step up efforts to contain the coronavirus, the presidential office said.
Earlier in the day, the KCDC reported an uptick in new daily COVID-19 cases, as the nation was grappling with new mass infections in Seoul and neighboring areas. The country's virus caseload reached 7,755.
The pace of new cases had showed in the days before Wednesday, as testing of 210,000 followers of the Shincheonji religious sect was completed. A branch of Shincheonji churches in the southeastern city of Daegu is the center of the rapid spread here.
