Gyeonggi Province to ban events at religious facilities that breach virus guidelines
17:20 March 11, 2020
SUWON, South Korea, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province plans to ban events at religious facilities that fail to follow virus prevention guidelines provided by the province, its governor said Wednesday.
Gov. Lee Jae-myung told reporters that the measure will go into effect starting March 22 under an emergency administrative order.
Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, has a population of 14 million. A total of 175 COVID-19 infections had been reported here as of Tuesday midnight.
