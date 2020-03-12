Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:10 March 12, 2020

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Confirmed virus cases at Guro reach nearly 100, alarm over crowded facility (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 8 guidelines set up for closed working places (Kookmin Daily)
-- 43 confirmed at call center in Daegu, belated quarantine measures (Donga llbo)
-- WHO declares coronavirus pandemic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New daily virus cases again at 200 level, alarms over call center infections (Segye Times)
-- Virus cases in Seoul, surrounding area double in 10 days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Doosan Heavy mulling paid leave to idle employees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Companies stop hiring new employees (Hankyoreh)
-- Farms, factories suffer labor shortage amid exodus of foreign workers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Workers on leave spike to 140,000 amid coronavirus outbreak (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Confirmed virus cases in Seoul, Incheon, surrounding area reach 420 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. decided not to ban travelers from Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Community spread on horizon in Seoul and surrounding areas (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't scrambles to contain virus spread at workplaces (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK