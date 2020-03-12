Korean-language dailies

-- Confirmed virus cases at Guro reach nearly 100, alarm over crowded facility (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 8 guidelines set up for closed working places (Kookmin Daily)

-- 43 confirmed at call center in Daegu, belated quarantine measures (Donga llbo)

-- WHO declares coronavirus pandemic (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New daily virus cases again at 200 level, alarms over call center infections (Segye Times)

-- Virus cases in Seoul, surrounding area double in 10 days (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Doosan Heavy mulling paid leave to idle employees (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Companies stop hiring new employees (Hankyoreh)

-- Farms, factories suffer labor shortage amid exodus of foreign workers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Workers on leave spike to 140,000 amid coronavirus outbreak (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Confirmed virus cases in Seoul, Incheon, surrounding area reach 420 (Korea Economic Daily)

