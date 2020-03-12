Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Confirmed virus cases at Guro reach nearly 100, alarm over crowded facility (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 8 guidelines set up for closed working places (Kookmin Daily)
-- 43 confirmed at call center in Daegu, belated quarantine measures (Donga llbo)
-- WHO declares coronavirus pandemic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New daily virus cases again at 200 level, alarms over call center infections (Segye Times)
-- Virus cases in Seoul, surrounding area double in 10 days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Doosan Heavy mulling paid leave to idle employees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Companies stop hiring new employees (Hankyoreh)
-- Farms, factories suffer labor shortage amid exodus of foreign workers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Workers on leave spike to 140,000 amid coronavirus outbreak (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Confirmed virus cases in Seoul, Incheon, surrounding area reach 420 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. decided not to ban travelers from Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Community spread on horizon in Seoul and surrounding areas (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't scrambles to contain virus spread at workplaces (Korea Times)
