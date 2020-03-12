(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 12)

Detailing the situation in the capital, Mayor Park Won-soon said Wednesday he was considering closing privately-run call centers inside the city temporarily if they weren't following the government's safety guidance. According to Park, there are 745 call centers nationwide, and 417 of them are located in Seoul. He also hinted at similar administrative measures for clubs, bars, fitness centers, karaoke rooms and other places vulnerable to mass transmissions of the virus. This indicates the ongoing war against COVID-19 is entering a new phase. Strengthened measures are indeed necessary for all places that could turn into infection clusters at anytime.