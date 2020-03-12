(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 12)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) will begin a vote today on whether to join in a coalition of political parties to secure more seats in the 300-seat National Assembly under a new proportional representation system. As the vote continues until Friday morning, we cannot predict its results. But the DP is expected to approve a proposal to set up a de facto satellite of the party to help win a majority in the legislature. On Wednesday, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan made it official. "We will do our best to allocate as many proportional seats as possible to minor parties," he said. Under the electoral revision, political parties vie for 47 seats for proportional representation.