(3rd LD) Coronavirus cases at gov't complex spark worries over cluster infection
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of public servants working at South Korea's main government complex infected with the new coronavirus stood at 23, officials said Thursday, up 14 from a day earlier.
Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were reported at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, based in the main government building in the administrative city of Sejong, 130 kilometers south of Seoul, bringing its total to 18.
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs reported the first case among its workers Wednesday. A day earlier, South Korea confirmed an infection in the education ministry.
Quarantine officials launched an investigation into how the patients were infected with the novel virus. The oceans ministry ordered all workers who have had contact with the patients to stay home and announced all 570 of its employees will be tested.
As the Sejong government complex accommodates 35 government ministries and agencies employing 15,000 workers, the latest cases have sparked concerns over a potential cluster infection.
Last week, the government complex reported its first case from a public servant working at the health ministry. Health officials said the patient is assumed to have contracted the virus at a Zumba class.
Two other public servants were infected in Sejong on top of the nine cases from the complex as well, but their workplaces were located in other buildings.
South Korea has been struggling to cope with a possible cluster infection, after 105 cases of COVID-19 were found at a call center in southwestern Seoul.
The total number of confirmed infections reached 7,869 in the country Thursday.
South Korea suspended the facial recognition system at main entrances of government buildings to allow its staff members to wear protective masks at all times.
The Government Buildings Management Office said it has been carrying out disinfection operations on a daily basis, amid rising concerns of a cluster outbreak at such buildings may significantly disrupt governmental affairs.
Seats at their cafeterias are also reorganized to avoid people sitting face to face, it added.
South Korea has 11 government complexes, including those in Seoul, Daejeon, Gwacheon and Gwangju.
"All ministries need to have more staff members work from home," an official from the management office said. "We are also considering banning the entry of all visitors to the government complexes if necessary."
The Ministry of Personnel Management said earlier in the day that it will introduce a flexible working scheme, including adjustable hours and remote working, for public servants as a way to curtail the spread of the highly infectious disease.
Under the guidelines, public servants across the country are expected to take turns working remotely, either at home or at so-called smart work centers run by the government.
