Foreign sell-offs of S. Korean stocks hit 16-month high in Feb.

12:00 March 12, 2020

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners dumped the largest amount of South Korean stocks in more than a year last month, central bank data showed Thursday, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus that the bank says may soon begin to hurt the country's real economy.

Foreign investors dumped a net US$2.66 billion worth of local stocks in February, the largest monthly figure since October 2018, when they offloaded a net $4.03 billion, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The sell-off marked a sharp turnaround from two consecutive months of net purchases.

The photo taken March 12, 2020 sh,ows the trading room of a bank in Seoul. The local stock market remained subdued amid a massive foreign selling, believed to have been partly prompted by the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The potentially deadly virus has since infected more than 7,800 people while killing more than 60.

"Stock funds turned to a net outflow in February on the spread of COVID-19 undermining investor sentiments," the BOK said.

Foreigners still continued to net purchase local bonds, scooping up a net $310 million last month, following their net purchase of $4.06 billion the previous month.

With market fluctuations, the volatility in the foreign exchange market also increased

In February, the daily average range of fluctuation in the won-dollar exchange rate came to 5.1 won, compared with 4.6 won in January and 3.7 won the month before.

The daily foreign exchange turnover between banks here came to $28.16 billion in the month, up $1.6 billion from a month earlier.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

