Virus patients reported after trips to Europe, authorities on alert for imported cases
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Several new coronavirus patients have been reported in South Korea after their trips to European nations, particularly virus-hit Italy, and health authorities said Thursday that they are raising guard against further imported virus cases.
The country reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation's total infections to 7,869, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. So far, 66 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died.
A 28-year-old male, living in Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting London and Paris, city government officials said.
The patient, who had traveled to the two European countries between Feb. 27 and Saturday, entered South Korea via the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, on Sunday, they said.
The city's second confirmed patient had no contacts besides his family after showing symptoms, they said.
The 91st confirmed patient from the southern port city of Busan also had previously traveled across Europe for one month before being confirmed, city government officials said.
The 24-year-old patient previously stayed in various European countries and stayed in Italy for a relatively long time, they said.
The city government said it is recreating the exact travel route of the patient, and looking into whether he had a companion during the trip.
The city government of Suwon, just south of Seoul, also said its latest confirmed patient is a family member of the coronavirus-infected person who traveled to Italy last month.
A high-end fashion shop, BEAKER, located in the posh district of Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, also closed its outlet after one of its employees tested positive for the virus, company officials said.
The confirmed patient had previously traveled to Berlin and Paris between Feb. 25 and Sunday before showing symptoms, they said.
Italy on Thursday reported 2,313 new cases, the largest daily increase, bringing the total number of infections to 12,462. The death toll also came to 827.
