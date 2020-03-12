(LEAD) Virus patients reported after trips to Europe, authorities on alert for imported cases
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Several new coronavirus patients have been reported in South Korea after their trips to European nations, particularly virus-hit Italy, prompting the health authorities here to raise their guard against further imported virus cases.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said starting Sunday, they will apply strict quarantine measures against entrants from Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands.
Also subject to the enhanced quarantine measures are those who arrive here via Dubai and Moscow if they have been to Europe in the previous two weeks.
A total number of COVID-19 patients in Europe surpassed 18,000, with Italy reporting 2,313 new cases, the largest daily increase. The country's total number of infections increased to 12,462, with the death toll at 827.
Beginning Thursday, all people who arrive in South Korea after visiting Italy and Iran are required to get fever checks and submit papers on their health conditions, officials said. Such requirements have been applied to people who have visited mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong.
The strict measures came as some South Koreans were infected with the novel coronavirus after trips to Europe.
A 28-year-old male, living in Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting London and Paris, city government officials said.
The patient, who had traveled to the two European countries between Feb. 27 and Saturday, entered South Korea via the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, on Sunday, they said.
The city's second confirmed patient had no contacts besides his family after showing symptoms, they said.
The 91st confirmed patient from the southern port city of Busan also had previously traveled across Europe for one month before being confirmed, city government officials said.
The 24-year-old patient previously stayed in various European countries and stayed in Italy for a relatively long time, they said.
The city government said it is recreating the exact travel route of the patient, and looking into whether he had a companion during the trip.
The city government of Suwon, just south of Seoul, also said its latest confirmed patient is a family member of the coronavirus-infected person who traveled to Italy last month.
A high-end fashion shop, BEAKER, located in the posh district of Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, also closed its outlet after one of its employees tested positive for the virus, company officials said.
The confirmed patient had previously traveled to Berlin and Paris between Feb. 25 and Sunday before showing symptoms, they said.
President Donald Trump also said Wednesday (local time) that the United States will ban all travel from the continent for 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Travel restrictions have been in place for travel to and from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Iran.
Trump, however, said the restriction will not be applied to the United Kingdom.
South Korea reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation's total infections to 7,869, said. So far, 66 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died.
