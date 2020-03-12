(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus infections linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul has reached 102 cases, the capital's mayor said Thursday, amid rising concerns over possible mass transmission in the metropolitan area.
Among the cases, Seoul accounted for the highest number of infections with 71 patients, followed by 17 in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 14 in Gyeonggi Province, according to Mayor Park Won-soon.
The figures come after screening tests on 207 call center employees who worked on the 11th floor of the building in the Sindorim neighborhood. It also includes the results for 553 other call center employees working on the seventh to ninth floors of the building, as well as their families.
The Seoul mayor said while around 200 residents who live on the 13th to 19th floors of the 19-story building were tested for COVID-19 infections, none of them tested positive.
"We are working in a pre-emptive, bold and all-out manner to prevent the case from spreading. There were no patients in the residential floors and just one patient in each (tested) floor (excluding the 11th floor) ... there seems to be no need for such concern," Park told reporters when asked about the case swelling into a mass outbreak seen in the country's southeastern region.
Still, the city government said it plans to designate the affected building and nearby areas as a "special support zone for contagious diseases" to prevent the infections from developing into a bigger cluster infection.
Authorities have been on alert for group transmissions after Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province have been hit by infections tracing to the fringe religious sect Shincheonji. More than 60 percent of the country's total infections are linked to the religious sect.
The group infections at the call center had rang alarm bells of a similar crisis in the capital where 10 million live.
The building's location in Sindorim, one of the busiest neighborhoods in southwestern Seoul, with subway lines No. 1 and 2 that connect Seoul to nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, had also added to fears over mass transmission in the wider metropolitan area that is home to 25 million.
According to government figures from midnight Wednesday, South Korea has reported 7,869 infections since its first confirmed case on Jan. 20.
Cases in Seoul rose to 212, up 19 cases from the previous day but slowed from the previous day when 52 new cases were reported, according to the KCDC's data.
