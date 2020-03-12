Seoul stocks nose-dive late Thursday morning after Trump address, won falls sharply
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks plunged over 4 percent, extending losses late Thursday morning, as U.S. President Donald Trump's address on the coronavirus failed to soothe investors over concerns about a virus-driven recession. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) Index plummeted 86.55 points, or 4.54 percent, to 1,821.72 as of 11:15 a.m. In the previous session, the main index already fell nearly 3 percent due to a lack of clarity on the planned U.S. COVID-19 stimulus package.
The KOSPI's extended drop comes after Trump suspended all travel from Europe, except for the United Kingdom, for 30 days, although he renewed his pledge on a stimulus package to minimize the economic impact of the virus outbreak.
In a televised address to the nation, Trump called on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. The president said he will instruct the U.S. Treasury to defer tax payments for individuals and businesses "negatively impacted by the epidemic."
Investors awaited any details on the planned U.S. coronavirus stimulus package, but Trump didn't mention what they want, adding uncertainties to the markets, analysts said.
"In the address, Trump only underlined his willingness to ask Congress and instruct the U.S. Treasury to take necessary steps for tax breaks and other measures to counter the virus impact. It only dampened investor sentiment further," Park Hee-cheol, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said over the phone.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of the virus a pandemic is fueling risk-off sentiment among investors, he said.
Foreigners continued to sell stocks after dumping 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks in the past five sessions.
Foreigners sold a net 451 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding institutions and individuals' stock purchases valued at 418 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks declined.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. plunged 4 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 3.8 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO fell 2.8 percent and state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 1.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,200.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.35 won from the previous session's close.
