Korea's export prices slightly up in Feb.
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices rose slightly from a month earlier in February, largely due to the weakening of the local currency, central bank data showed Friday.
The export prices index, in terms of Korean won, came to 97.90 last month, up 1.2 percent from the revised 96.75 the month before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, however, the reading marks a 1.8 percent drop.
The on-month increase was also largely attributed to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar that pushed up the value of South Korea's exports in terms of its local currency.
The dollar fetched an average 1,193.79 won in February, up 2.5 percent from an average 1,164.28 won the previous month, according to the BOK.
The export prices index, in terms of foreign currencies, came to 92.93 in the month, down 1.1 percent from a month earlier and 7.2 percent from the same month last year.
The price index of farmed goods, in terms of Korean won, gained 2.3 percent from a month earlier to 116.91 in February while that of manufactured goods came to 97.82, up 1.2 percent over the cited period.
Export prices of petroleum and petrochemical products dropped sharply, apparently reflecting recent drops in global oil prices, but the price index of flash memory chips surged 10.7 percent on-month, indicating a recovery in chip prices.
South Korea's exports had dropped for 14 consecutive months since December 2018, partly due to a slump in global chip prices. The country's outbound shipments grew 4.5 percent on-year in February.
In February, the import prices index dropped 1.3 percent from a month earlier to 106.52 in terms of the local currency.
In terms of the U.S. dollar, the import index plunged 3.4 percent from a month earlier and 6.2 percent from a year before.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)