Mercedes-Benz, Maserati recall almost 26,000 vehicles: ministry
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has begun a voluntary recall of more than 24,300 vehicles to fix faulty parts, the transport ministry said Friday.
The latest recall, which began Thursday, affects 24,327 units of 28 different models produced between June and November 2018, including the CLS 400d 4MATIC, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.
Among them, 21,760 vehicles have problems with buckles for seat belts that do not function properly, while the others have problems in the airbag warning information written on sun visors in the driver's seat, according to the ministry.
Separately, Forza Motors Korea, which sells Ferraris and Maserati in South Korea, is set to begin recalling 1,430 vehicles, including the Maserati Quattroporte 350 and Ghibli Diesel, on March 23 to repair a faulty component connected to engines and batteries.
