Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #recall

Mercedes-Benz, Maserati recall almost 26,000 vehicles: ministry

06:00 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has begun a voluntary recall of more than 24,300 vehicles to fix faulty parts, the transport ministry said Friday.

The latest recall, which began Thursday, affects 24,327 units of 28 different models produced between June and November 2018, including the CLS 400d 4MATIC, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.

Among them, 21,760 vehicles have problems with buckles for seat belts that do not function properly, while the others have problems in the airbag warning information written on sun visors in the driver's seat, according to the ministry.

This image provided by Yonhap News TV shows the logo of the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz. (Yonhap)

Separately, Forza Motors Korea, which sells Ferraris and Maserati in South Korea, is set to begin recalling 1,430 vehicles, including the Maserati Quattroporte 350 and Ghibli Diesel, on March 23 to repair a faulty component connected to engines and batteries.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK