KBO star proud of former teammate excelling in MLB camp
INCHEON, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball players have little to smile about these days, with the start of the regular season pushed back because of the novel coronavirus, and resulting uncertainty hanging over their heads.
But on Thursday, SK Wyverns' captain Choi Jeong broke into a grin when asked about his former teammate Kim Kwang-hyun, who's enjoying a strong spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Kim, who spent 13 years with the Wyverns before joining the Cardinals in December, has pitched eight shutout innings in four spring training games, with 11 strikeouts against one walk.
"I knew Kwang-hyun was going to have success in the majors before he even went over there," Choi told reporters at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. "It would have been great if he'd left a bit earlier."
Choi made his debut in 2005, and Kim came on board two years later. They won four championships together, with Kim mowing down opposing hitters as a high-end starter and Choi doing damage at the plate as one of the league's top sluggers.
Before reporting to the Cardinals' camp in Jupiter, Florida, last month, Kim spent a few days working out with the Wyverns in Vero Beach, about 100 kilometers north of Jupiter.
And when the Cardinals' spring training began, Choi and a few SK players visited Jupiter on their off day to cheer on their old pal.
"It was so cool to see Kwang-hyun amongst major league players," Choi said. "I hope he does well in the regular season, too."
Kim is battling for one of two spots available in the rotation for the start of the regular season. He seems to have an inside track for it, thanks to his strong performance so far.
"I am a little worried that he's throwing so hard this early in spring," Choi said. "But he's a durable guy. He should be fine."
