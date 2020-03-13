Korean-language dailies

-- Global stocks hit by fear of 'COVID-19 pandemic' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Politicians' 'arbitrary' use of masks led to crisis (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump: Entry to U.S. from Europe banned for next 30 days (Donga llbo)

-- Trump bans entry from Europe to U.S., hints at easing restrictions on S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Global financial market hit by 'pandemic shock,' S. Korean economy gets more gloomy (Segye Times)

-- Fear over pandemic swirls, U.S., too, closes its door (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Large, medium-sized, self-employed businesses all call for card to revive economy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Corona pandemic, Trump even blocks Europe (Hankyoreh)

-- Double shock of corona pandemic, U.S. ban on entry from Europe (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump's tough action; bans entry from Europe to U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Corona panic': U.S., European stock markets collapse again (Korea Economic Daily)

