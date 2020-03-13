Go to Contents
BOK's board members in discussion over possible rate cut: official

09:59 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is now discussing holding an emergency meeting of its monetary policy board, a bank official said Friday, which could lead to an emergency rate cut amid growing effects of the new coronavirus outbreak and turmoil on the financial markets.

"Discussions are now being held among monetary policy board members on the need for an emergency board meeting," the BOK official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

