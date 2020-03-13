Virus outbreak already hurting domestic demand: finance ministry
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The outbreak of the new coronavirus is already hurting domestic demand, also sending reverberations into the local financial markets, the country's finance ministry said Friday.
In a monthly report, called Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said the virus outbreak is causing downward revisions to growth estimates for most major economies.
"The downward risks, such as increased volatility in the financial market and prices of raw materials, are growing," the report said. "With growing concerns over the global impact of COVID-19, growth projections for the global economy and major countries are being revised down," it added.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.
South Korea has so far confirmed some 7,800 infection cases with 66 deaths as of Thursday.
Its central bank, however, has already slashed its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent.
Others, including global ratings agency S&P, have lowered their growth estimate to as low as 1.1 percent for the South Korean economy.
The Seoul government has pledged about 20 trillion won (US$16.4 billion) to fight the virus and also support the local economy, while it is also seeking nearly 12 trillion won in an extra budget that will help offset the fallout from the outbreak.
"The government will swiftly implement its phase one and two support measures to help overcome the damage from COVID-19 at an early date while also making thorough preparations for the swift execution of the extra budget as well," the finance ministry said in its report.
